LINCOLN, Neb. – February brings NSAA State High School wrestling, bowling and swimming and diving Championships to Nebraska Public Media.
The top high school wrestlers in Nebraska battle for state championships live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha. All boys and girls finals start at 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 18 on Nebraska Public Media.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, watch Nebraska’s top high school boys and girls bowlers battle for state championship medals starting at 8 a.m. CT on Nebraska Public Media. The bowling competition was previously recorded at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
Boys and girls swimming and diving championships start at 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 25 live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Nebraska Public Media.
The championships will also be livestreamed at NebraskaPublicMedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media App at these times.
NSAA State High School State High School Wrestling, Bowling and Swimming & Diving Championships are produced in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.
