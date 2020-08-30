Ansley_Litchfield vs Anselmo-Merna

Ansley-Litchfield running back Cooper Slingsby runs into the end zone for a score in a 40-28 Spartan victory over Anselmo-Merna.

8/27/20 Scores

Volleyball

- Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)

- Mullen def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-8 (2-0)

- Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)

- Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 (3-2)

- Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)

Football

- Ansley Litchfield 40, Anselmo Merna 28.

8/28/20 Scores

Football

- Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8

- North Central 52, Twin Loup 6

- Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20

- Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0

- Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20

- Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

8/29/20 Scores

Volleyball

- Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

- Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)

- Elm Creek def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 (3-2)

- North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22 (2-0)

