8/27/20 Scores
Volleyball
- Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)
- Mullen def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-8 (2-0)
- Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)
- Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 (3-2)
- Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)
Football
- Ansley Litchfield 40, Anselmo Merna 28.
8/28/20 Scores
Football
- Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
- North Central 52, Twin Loup 6
- Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
- Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0
- Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
- Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
8/29/20 Scores
Volleyball
- Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
- Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
- Elm Creek def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 (3-2)
- North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-22 (2-0)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.