Two weeks into the season and there is only one undefeated team left in the area. D2 No.9 Sandhills-Thedford was able to get another convincing win out west at Morrill. S-E-M wins in convincing fashion as they get ready to host D6 No.3 Spalding Acadamy next week at home. Both Broken Bow and Ansley-Litchfield lost their home openers and Arcadia-Loup City for the second time this year loses by less than five points.
Weekly Scores
Sandhills-Thedford def. Morril 64-6
Anselmo-Merna def. Hemingford 52-12
S-E-M def Stuart 66-21
Mullen def. Twin Loup 28-20
St. Paul def. Broken Bow 41-6
Hyannis def. South Loup 14-12
Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield 30-14
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City 46-42
