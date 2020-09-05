Cyrus Wells

Cyrus Wells runs through a hole for Broken Bow during the fourth quarter Sep.4 against St.Paul.

Two weeks into the season and there is only one undefeated team left in the area. D2 No.9 Sandhills-Thedford was able to get another convincing  win out west at Morrill. S-E-M wins in convincing fashion as they get ready to host D6 No.3 Spalding Acadamy next week at home. Both Broken Bow and Ansley-Litchfield lost their home openers and Arcadia-Loup City for the second time this year loses by less than five points.

Weekly Scores

Sandhills-Thedford def. Morril 64-6

Anselmo-Merna def. Hemingford 52-12

S-E-M def Stuart 66-21

Mullen def. Twin Loup 28-20

St. Paul def. Broken Bow 41-6

Hyannis def. South Loup 14-12

Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield 30-14

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City 46-42

