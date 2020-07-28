SCOTTSBLUFF – A player testing positive for the COVID-19 virus has cancelled the 2020 East-West Nebraska All-Star Football Game in Scottsbluff.
The player was on the “East Team”. All teammates have been identified as close contacts and will self-quarantine for 14 days and monitored twice-a-day by health officials. Anyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.
“We know these are the times that we are in and knew when planning these games, this might be possible,” Committee Member Dave Hoxworth said. “The cancellation is in accordance with our response plan and we have and will continue working closely with health officials to continue to mitigate risk.”
The all-star volleyball match is still scheduled for Friday afternoon. There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with the players involved in the volleyball match.
“The committee has worked very closely with our team to put in place all precautions to reduce risk off the field. This is a no-fault situation that was handled very proactively by all involved. We encourage kindness and understanding as we traverse these uncertain times,” Panhandle Public Health District Director, Kim Engel said.
The all-star weekend brings in athletes nominated by their respective high school coaches from around the area for a two-day shortened week practice, ending with the Friday football game and volleyball match.
The West Team defeated the East at the 36th West Nebraska All Star volleyball match on Friday. The game was played at WNCC’s Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff. The West team won all 5 sets that were played by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, 16-14. Mattie Johnson of Sidney was selected as the West team’s MVP as she led all players with 17 kills in the match. The East team MVP was Avery Johnson of Maywood-Hayes Center who finished with 9 kills, 5 blocks, and 15 digs. Anselmo-Merna head volleyball coach Katie Hoblyn was head coach of the East team. Among the East all stars were area athletes Alexis Zimmer and Mashayla Burnett of Anselmo-Merna and Taylor Conroy and Kalie Glendy of South Loup and Brianna Glendy of Twin Loup.
Unfortunately, the 42nd West Nebraska All Star football game was not able to be played Friday. The game was cancelled just hours before kickoff because one of the participants tested positive for the coronavirus.
