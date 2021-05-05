The 37th Annual Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game and the 43rd Annual Western Nebraska All-Star Football Game have been announced. The Volleyball game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College and the Football game takes place at Bearcat Stadium located at Scottsbluff High School at 7 p.m. Both the games are on June 12. A list of the rosters are below:
2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR 2021 West Nebraska ALL-STAR
FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER
Rylan Aguallo- Mitchell Gunner Armagost- Cozad
Grant Ahlstrom- Sandhills-Thedford Riley Baker- Gothenburg
Brayton Branic- Sandhills-Thedford Keegan Benson- Arapahoe
Nathan Coley- Mitchell Kyle Borland- Cambridge
Zack Burke- Sidney Clayton Berry- Southern Valley
Javon Coyle- Potter-Dix Carter Bose- Southern Valley
Serbando Diaz- Dundy County Stratton Noah Converse- Lexington
Colton Doneson- Ogallala Alex Davies- North Platte St. Pat’s
Cole Faessler- Bridgeport Trenton Defruiter- Medicine Valley
Mario Garza- Alliance Blake Denson- Broken Bow
Cade Goings- Gordon-Rushville Jacob Engel- Cozad
Isaiah Guerue- Morrill Torrington Ford- McCook
Sawyer Haag- Chadron Owen Geiken- Gothenburg
Delton Haines- Dundy County Stratton Eddie Hatch- North Platte
Zack Henke- Leyton Kody Keller- Hi-Line
Brett Hill- Scottsbluff Jake Kohler- North Platte
Colin Hillis- Ogallala Alec Langan- McCook
Jack Kildow- Bayard Bryce McIntosh- Mullen
Brandon Knoles- Perkins County Xavier Perez- Elm Creek
Keegan Krutsinger- Dundy County Stratton Jaden Dike- North Platte
Christian Leonard- Bayard Harold Pineda- Lexington
Reed McFadden- Sandhills-Thedford Alex Ramos- Lexington
Tony Mokeac- Scottsbluff Julio Rodriguez- Lexington
Ty Monie- Sutherland Carson Rohde- Sumner Eddyville Miller
Brady Newkirk- Bridgeport Kade Safranek- Anselmo-Merna
Brady Robb- Sidney Mason Schmoker- McCook
Tyler Smith- Scottsbluff Conner Schutz- Hi-Line
Carter Snyder- Sutherland Ethan Sides- Cambridge
Dana Storer- Paxton Camron Sutherland- North Platte
Brian Turek- Hemingford Trayton White- North Platte St. Pat’s
Charles Twarling- Hay Springs Isaiah Wiemers- McCook
Chris Williams- Valentine Brody Yant- Southern Valley
2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR 2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
VOLLEYBALL EAST ROSTER VOLLEYBALL WEST ROSTER
Ashley Brown- Elm Creek Jayla Brehmer- Gordon-Rushville
Jadeyn Bubak- South Loup Anika Burke- Chadron
Trinity Christophersen- Brady Emma Cogdill- Chadron
Aleya Hueftle- Bertrand Milan Coggins- Ogallala
Halle Jacobsen- Broken Bow Jenna Curtis- Ogallala
Acelyn Klein- Medicine Valley Emma Foote- Scottsbluff
Alivia Knoerzer- Hi-Line Morgan Jaggers- Sidney
Samantha Moore- Mullen Josie Jenkins- Mitchell
Chiara Richeson- Gothenburg Kyla Knight- Gering
Haylee Sandman- Wauneta-Palisade Maddie Lake- Garden County
Emma Schall- Broken Bow Karly Sylvester- Sidney
Kali Staples- Broken Bow Joce Varvel- Hay Springs
Jaycee Widener- Maywood-Hayes Center Cambrea Vogel- Crawford
