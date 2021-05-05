West Nebraska All-Stars

The 37th Annual Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game and the 43rd Annual Western Nebraska All-Star Football Game have been announced. The Volleyball game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College and the Football game takes place at Bearcat Stadium located at Scottsbluff High School at 7 p.m. Both the games are on June 12. A list of the rosters are below:

2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR          2021 West Nebraska ALL-STAR

      FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER                     FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER

Rylan Aguallo- Mitchell                                Gunner Armagost- Cozad         

Grant Ahlstrom- Sandhills-Thedford              Riley Baker- Gothenburg

Brayton  Branic- Sandhills-Thedford              Keegan Benson- Arapahoe

Nathan Coley- Mitchell                                 Kyle Borland- Cambridge

Zack Burke- Sidney                                     Clayton Berry- Southern Valley

Javon Coyle- Potter-Dix                               Carter Bose- Southern Valley

Serbando Diaz- Dundy County Stratton         Noah Converse- Lexington

Colton Doneson- Ogallala                            Alex Davies- North Platte St. Pat’s

Cole Faessler- Bridgeport                     Trenton Defruiter- Medicine Valley       

Mario Garza- Alliance                                 Blake Denson- Broken Bow   

Cade Goings- Gordon-Rushville                   Jacob Engel- Cozad

Isaiah Guerue- Morrill                                 Torrington Ford- McCook     

Sawyer Haag- Chadron                              Owen Geiken- Gothenburg

Delton Haines- Dundy County Stratton         Eddie Hatch- North Platte

Zack Henke- Leyton                                    Kody Keller- Hi-Line

Brett Hill- Scottsbluff                                Jake Kohler- North Platte

Colin Hillis- Ogallala                                  Alec Langan- McCook

Jack Kildow- Bayard                                  Bryce McIntosh- Mullen

Brandon  Knoles- Perkins County               Xavier Perez- Elm Creek 

Keegan Krutsinger- Dundy County Stratton     Jaden Dike- North Platte

Christian Leonard- Bayard                         Harold Pineda- Lexington

Reed McFadden- Sandhills-Thedford           Alex Ramos- Lexington

Tony Mokeac- Scottsbluff                           Julio Rodriguez- Lexington

 

Ty Monie- Sutherland                     Carson Rohde- Sumner Eddyville Miller

Brady Newkirk- Bridgeport                    Kade Safranek- Anselmo-Merna

Brady Robb- Sidney                                 Mason Schmoker- McCook

Tyler Smith- Scottsbluff                          Conner Schutz- Hi-Line

Carter Snyder- Sutherland                       Ethan Sides- Cambridge

Dana Storer- Paxton                            Camron Sutherland- North Platte

Brian Turek- Hemingford                   Trayton White- North Platte St. Pat’s

Charles Twarling- Hay Springs                Isaiah Wiemers- McCook

Chris Williams- Valentine                    Brody Yant- Southern Valley

2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR      2021 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

    VOLLEYBALL EAST ROSTER                VOLLEYBALL WEST ROSTER

Ashley Brown- Elm Creek                          Jayla Brehmer- Gordon-Rushville

Jadeyn Bubak- South Loup                        Anika Burke- Chadron

Trinity  Christophersen- Brady                   Emma Cogdill- Chadron

Aleya Hueftle- Bertrand                             Milan Coggins- Ogallala

Halle Jacobsen- Broken Bow                       Jenna Curtis- Ogallala

Acelyn Klein- Medicine Valley                     Emma Foote- Scottsbluff

 

Alivia Knoerzer- Hi-Line                             Morgan Jaggers- Sidney

Samantha Moore- Mullen                            Josie Jenkins- Mitchell

Chiara Richeson- Gothenburg                        Kyla Knight- Gering

Haylee Sandman- Wauneta-Palisade          Maddie Lake- Garden County

Emma Schall- Broken Bow                            Karly Sylvester- Sidney

Kali Staples- Broken Bow                            Joce Varvel- Hay Springs

Jaycee Widener- Maywood-Hayes Center      Cambrea Vogel- Crawford

