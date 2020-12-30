I can remember back to the inception of the College Football Playoff at the beginning of the 2014 college football season. According to all the college football analysts on TV, this was going to be the system to fix all the issues of the old BCS system.
Seven years into it, I am yet to actually see any difference between the old BCS system and the College Football Playoff. The fact of the matter is if you don’t have the money of the big major universities then you don’t get in. It’s that plain and simple.
This year is another example of it with the four big-name programs with lots of money getting into the playoff.
