The Nebraska football home opener scheduled for this Saturday vs Wisconsin has been canceled due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within the Wisconsin program. As of right now, 12 people associated with the football team have tested positive on the Badger staff.
There had been reports earlier in the week that Wisconsin's starting quarterback vs Illinois Graham Mertz had tested positive for the virus and would not play in the game. Since then five other players have tested positive along with six staff members.
The protocol put out by the conference is that the positive players sit out at least 21 days and undergo cardiac screening before returning to play.
The Husker's next football game is at Northwestern on Nov.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.