The Twin Loup boys and girls track teams competed at the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcon Invite on March 26. The boy’s team finished with 11.83 points and the girl’s team scored four points in the meet.
Earning the best finish on both the boy’s and girl’s side for the Wolves was Slate Micheel in the pole vault. He earned a third-place medal by clearing 10-06. Just missing out on a medal was Archer Grint in seventh with a vault of 9-00.
In the high jump competition, Daniel Folkers got fifth-place by going 5-04 and in a very competitive 100-meter dash, Quincy Ryker finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a time of 12.10.
The Twin Loup boys were also able to medal in the 4x800 meter relay event. The team of Daniel Folkers, Archer Grint, Nolan Osborn, and Keaton Dowse finished in a time of 10.10.50 to get fourth place.
The only person for the Wolves to medal on the girl’s side was Elsie Ottun in the triple jump. She got fourth place with a jump of 31-06.75.
Even though Ottun was the only girl to medal for Twin Loup, there were also some respectable performances put out by other athletes for the Wolves. This included the 4x800 meter relay team that was one spot away from medaling with an eighth place finish and Alexis Mauler who finished in a seven-way tie for eighth place with a vault of 6-06 in the pole vault.
According to Twin Loup Coach Kory Kitt, his boys and girls track teams competed hard against very good competition at W-H. The next meet they will be competing at is the Mullen Invite in Arnold on April 2.
Complete results for Twin Loup are listed below:
Girls 100-Meter Dash: 8. Elsie Ottun TL, 13.90. Girls 200-Meter Dash: 7. Elsie Ottun, 29.60; 40. Dejanae Davenport, 38.00. Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 11. Mauler, Grint, Bottorf, and Slagle, 4:49.40. Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 7. Mauler, Slagle, and Bottorf, 12:41.40; Girls High Jump: 11. Janessa Kettleborough, 4-02; Girls Pole Vault: 8. Alexis Mauler, 6-06. Girls Triple Jump: 4. Elsie Ottun, 31-06.75. Girls Shot Put: 10. Breanna Reinke, 30-06.50, 34. Kathryn Folkers, 22-08; Girls Discus: 13. Breanna Reinke, 77-07; 16. Karina Kitt, 73-04. Boys 100-Meter Dash: 6. Quincy Ryker, 12.10; 31. Waylon McBride, 13.20. Boys 200 Meter Dash: 8. Quincy Ryker 25.80; 27. Waylon McBride, 28.40; 36. David Switzer, 30.70. Boys 400-Meter Dash: 19. Jacob Lewellyn, 1:04.10; 25. Cael Richardson, 1:06.20; 26. Rusty Oxford, 1:06.70. Boys 800-Meter Run: 8. Garrett Keith, 2:28.60, 13. Hector Estrada, 2:32.60. Boys 300-Meter Hurdles: 13. Wyatt Olson, 55.00. Boys 400-Meter Dash: 25. Cael Richardson, 1:06.20, 26. Rusty Oxford, 1:06.70. Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 4. Keith, Folkers, Estrada, and Dowse, 5:05.70. Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: Folkers, Grint, Osborne, and Dowse, 10:10.50. Boys Triple Jump: 12. Nolan Osborn, 35-04; 13. Slate Micheel, 34-02.50. Boys Shot Put: 27. Rusty Oxford, 28-07; 32. Miles Putnam, 26-03.50. Boys Discus: 21. Miles Putnam, 77-01; 23. Rusty Oxford, 76-02; 35. Jackson Ottun, 51-05. Boys High Jump: 5. Daniel Folkers, 5-04. Boys Pole Vault: 3. Slate Micheel, 10-06; 7. Archer Grint, 9-00. Boys Long Jump: 13. Waylon McBride, 17-00; 21. Quincy Ryker, 15-08; 26. Hector Estrada, 16-08.
