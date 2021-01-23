Broken Bow Midwest Duals
Broken Bow defeated Bellevue West 55-19
null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Brayden Downing (Bellevue West) Fall 0:27
120 - Tanner Hosick (Bellevue West) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Fall 1:46
126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Kenneth Bryant (Bellevue West) Fall 1:33
132 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) over Austin Williams (Bellevue West) Fall 1:41
138 - Grant Moraski (Bellevue West) over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) Dec 6-1
145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Mason Curtis (Bellevue West) Maj 13-3
152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Austin Libby (Bellevue West) Fall 1:42
160 - Dylan Campos (Bellevue West) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 0:47
170 - Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Maj 14-1
182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Logan Glasgo (Bellevue West) Fall 1:53
195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over James Keller (Bellevue West) Fall 4:00
220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Benjamin Hazel (Bellevue West) Dec 5-0
285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Broken Bow defeated Columbus 46-30
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- 106 - Brenyn Delano (Columbus) over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) Fall 1:31
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Kaden Brownlow (Columbus) Dec 4-2
- 120 - Eric Slusarski (Columbus) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Fall 5:54
- 126 - Caydn Kucera (Columbus) over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) Fall 3:53
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Jaden McFarland (Columbus) Fall 1:46
- 138 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) over Marcus Beltran (Columbus) Fall 4:55
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Alex Korte (Columbus) Dec 7-3
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Carter Braun (Columbus) Fall 5:00
- 160 - Levi Bloomquist (Columbus) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 0:55
- 170 - Blayze Standley (Columbus) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Fall 3:28
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Rylee Iburg (Columbus) Fall 1:33
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Liam Blaser (Columbus) Maj 13-1
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Justin Gaston (Columbus) Fall 2:38
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Jordan Williams (Columbus) Fall 1:34
Broken Bow defeated Kearney JV 56-10
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Tavean Miller (Kearney JV) Dec 7-1
- 113 - Haydon Arrants (Kearney JV) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) Maj 14-3
- 120 - Gil Ramirez (Kearney JV) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Dec 9-3
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Gavin Goodner (Kearney JV) Fall 1:27
- 132 - Adrian Martinez (Kearney JV) over Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) Dec 6-5
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Cole Schroer (Kearney JV) Fall 1:10
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Ayden Olson (Kearney JV) Maj 11-2
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Rian Green (Kearney JV) SV-1 3-1
- 160 - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Zach Solomon (Kearney JV) Fall 1:29
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Joe Paysen (Kearney JV) Maj 13-2
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Trent Buescher (Kearney JV) Fall 0:34
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Jayden Young (Kearney JV) Fall 0:21
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Noah Molina (Kearney JV) Fall 0:39
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Brandon Moore (Kearney JV) Fall 1:29
Millard South defeated Broken Bow 54-12
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- 106 - Miles Anderson (Millard South) over Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) TF 19-3
- 113 - Gino Rettele (Millard South) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) Maj 13-3
- 120 - Caleb Coyle (Millard South) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Fall 1:23
- 126 - Conor Knopick (Millard South) over Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) Dec 7-0
- 132 - Aiden Robertson (Millard South) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) Fall 3:36
- 138 - Joel Adams (Millard South) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Henry Reilly (Millard South) over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) Dec 9-5
- 152 - Scott Robertson (Millard South) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Fall 1:33
- 160 - Antrell Taylor (Millard South) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 0:44
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Turner Tupper (Millard South) Dec 1-0
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over JJ Latenser (Millard South) Fall 3:33
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Connor Hoy (Millard South) Dec 3-0
- 220 - Christian Nash (Millard South) over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) Fall 1:07
- 285 - Nolan Olafson (Millard South) over Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) Dec 3-0
North Platte defeated Broken Bow 39-36
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- null - Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)
- 132 - Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) Fall 1:14
- 138 - Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Ryan Fox (North Platte) Inj 2:00
- 152 - Raymen Riley (North Platte) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Fall 0:44
- 160 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 0:54
- 170 - Luke Rathjen (North Platte) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Dec 3-1
- 182 - Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) Fall 0:53
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Vincent Genatone (North Platte) Dec 3-2
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Alex Cook (North Platte) Fall 0:47
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) Fall 1:35
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Kole Weigel (North Platte) SV-1 5-3
- 113 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) Fall 4:59
- 120 - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Drake Miles (North Platte) Fall 3:27
South Loup Invite Team Scores:
|1
|Plainview
|183.5
|2
|Mullen
|111.0
|3
|Ansley-Litchfield
|105.0
|4
|Sutherland
|99.0
|5
|Twin Loup
|86.5
|6
|Palmer
|83.0
|7
|Axtell
|57.5
|8
|Sandhills-Thedford
|53.0
|9
|South Loup
|51.0
|10
|Brady
|46.0
|11
|Elm Creek
|45.0
|11
|North Platte St. Pats
|45.0
|13
|Hi-Line
|44.0
|14
|Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|42.0
|15
|Hershey
|38.0
|16
|Sandhills Valley
|26.0
|17
|Overton
|25.0
|18
|Broken Bow, JV
|21.0
|19
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|0.0
Mullen
106
Carter Haesler (12-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-20 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 12-12 (Fall 0:24)
- Cons. Round 1 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) 12-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Kaden Thompson (Hershey) 27-5 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 12-12 (Fall 0:42)
113
Eli Paxton (26-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 26-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 26-3 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 (Fall 1:24)
- Semifinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 26-3 won by fall over Aidan Shutts (Hi-Line) 13-14 (Fall 0:59)
- 1st Place Match - Jaxon Smith (Elm Creek) 26-6 won by decision over Eli Paxton (Mullen) 26-3 (Dec 9-7)
126
Chase Gracey (25-7) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 25-7 won by fall over Jayden Klein (North Platte St. Pats) 2-17 (Fall 2:41)
- Semifinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 25-7 won by decision over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 (Dec 7-6)
- 1st Place Match - Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 18-3 won by fall over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 25-7 (Fall 1:25)
132
Kyle Durfee (27-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Matt Bruns (Hershey) 27-4 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 (Dec 4-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 (Dec 4-0)
- Cons. Semi - Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 28-3 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 (Dec 4-0)
145
James Kessler (9-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - James Kessler (Mullen) 9-7 won by fall over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 8-18 (Fall 2:52)
- Quarterfinal - Bode Wortman (Plainview) 19-11 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 9-7 (Fall 0:50)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 9-7 (Fall 4:01)
152
Spencer DeNaeyer (29-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 29-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 29-6 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 (Fall 0:33)
- Semifinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 29-6 won by fall over Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Pats) 13-10 (Fall 0:59)
- 1st Place Match - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 29-6 won by fall over Devon Tunender (Plainview) 22-8 (Fall 2:57)
160
Sean Simonson (24-12) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 4-17 (Fall 0:47)
- Quarterfinal - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 (Fall 0:48)
- Semifinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 won by decision over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 (Dec 8-4)
- Cons. Semi - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 (Fall 0:43)
- 3rd Place Match - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 18-14 (Fall 4:16)
170
Owen Thorberg (3-29) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Triston Stearns (Brady) 26-7 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 3-29 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Round 1 - Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 3-29 (Fall 0:55)
220
Tel Kvanvig (15-10) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 won by fall over Devon McCreery (Hershey) 6-18 (Fall 1:04)
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 1:35)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 won by fall over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) 3-11 (Fall 0:59)
- Cons. Round 3 - Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 won by fall over Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Pats) 15-14 (Fall 1:17)
- Cons. Semi - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 4:13)
285
Isaac Welch (21-12) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 won by fall over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 (Fall 5:16)
- Round 2 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 won by fall over Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 17-23 (Fall 1:24)
- Round 3 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 won by fall over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 0-13 (Fall 0:39)
- Round 4 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 5-12 (Fall 1:41)
- Round 5 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 (Dec 9-3)
Ansley-Litchfield
106
Owen Hartman (14-20) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-20 won by fall over Carter Haesler (Mullen) 12-12 (Fall 0:24)
- Semifinal - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 28-0 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-20 (Fall 0:57)
- Cons. Semi - Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-20 won by fall over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 9-20 (Fall 4:09)
- 3rd Place Match - Kaden Thompson (Hershey) 27-5 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley-Litchfield) 14-20 (Fall 0:22)
126
David Lewis (10-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 won by decision over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 10-16 (Dec 13-11)
- Cons. Round 1 - David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 10-16 won by fall over Jayden Klein (North Platte St. Pats) 2-17 (Fall 2:03)
- Cons. Semi - Jordan Mosel (Plainview) 18-12 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 10-16 (Fall 1:39)
132
Dillon Stark (11-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-21 (Fall 1:52)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-21 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-21 (Fall 2:56)
138
Chase Racicky (17-13) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow, JV) 4-10 (Fall 2:51)
- Quarterfinal - Cinch Kiger (Overton) 25-13 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 (Fall 3:18)
- Cons. Round 2 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 won by fall over Grant Nielson (Palmer) 7-24 (Fall 3:19)
- Cons. Round 3 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 won by fall over Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 6-5 (Fall 3:16)
- Cons. Semi - Hunter Deeds (North Platte St. Pats) 24-9 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 (Fall 2:01)
160
Gavin Cole (17-15) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 18-14 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 (Fall 4:40)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 won by fall over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 4-17 (Fall 0:50)
- Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 won by fall over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 9-16 (Fall 1:44)
- Cons. Semi - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-15 (Fall 0:43)
160
Collin Arehart (23-5) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 won by major decision over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 (MD 11-3)
- Semifinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 won by decision over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 (Dec 8-4)
- 1st Place Match - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 won by injury default over Will Gunning (Plainview) 8-1 (Inj. 3:05)
170
Hunter Arehart (21-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-3 won by fall over Tanner Drueke (Sutherland) 2-5 (Fall 1:07)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-3 won by fall over Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 21-21 (Fall 0:57)
- Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-3 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 (Dec 9-5)
- 1st Place Match - Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 21-3 won by decision over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-3 (Dec 11-7)
195
Kaden Stunkel (9-14) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 35-1 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 0:40)
- Cons. Round 1 - Eric Halsted (Hershey) 10-17 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 1:38)
195
Kolby Larson (35-1) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 35-1 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley-Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 0:40)
- Semifinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 35-1 won by decision over Gavin White (Sutherland) 32-1 (Dec 9-4)
- 1st Place Match - Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 35-1 won by decision over Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 26-1 (Dec 2-1)
220
Gavin Barela (26-10) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by fall over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) 3-11 (Fall 1:21)
- Quarterfinal - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by fall over Kaden Dady (Brady) 13-10 (Fall 2:48)
- Semifinal - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 33-1 won by major decision over Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 (MD 8-0)
- Cons. Semi - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 4:13)
- 3rd Place Match - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by decision over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 (Dec 3-2)
Broken Bow JV
120
Treyton Hurlburt (11-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Kyle (Overton) 15-11 won by decision over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow, JV) 11-22 (Dec 8-5)
- Cons. Round 1 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow, JV) 11-22 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow, JV) 11-22 (TF-1.5 3:26 (15-0))
132
Brody Ridder (11-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 36-4 won by fall over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 (Fall 2:00)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-21 (Fall 2:56)
- Cons. Round 3 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 18-14 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Semi - Matt Bruns (Hershey) 27-4 won by fall over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 (Fall 2:11)
138
Dakota Baum (8-11) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow, JV) 8-11 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow, JV) 8-11 won by fall over Isabelle Zuniga (Sandhills Valley) 4-14 (Fall 1:31)
- Cons. Round 2 - Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 6-5 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow, JV) 8-11 (Fall 2:12)
138
Jesse Gallian (4-10) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 17-13 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow, JV) 4-10 (Fall 2:51)
- Cons. Round 1 - Seth Tunender (Plainview) 9-16 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow, JV) 4-10 (Fall 2:16)
145
Gavin Wright (5-13) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 23-12 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 (Fall 4:16)
- Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 won by fall over Garrett Trampe (Elm Creek) 1-10 (Fall 1:39)
- Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 won by fall over James Kessler (Mullen) 9-7 (Fall 4:01)
- Cons. Round 3 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 won by major decision over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 (MD 9-1)
152
Brice Chaplin (10-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow, JV) 10-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Gaven Nutter (North Platte St. Pats) 13-10 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow, JV) 10-8 (Fall 0:28)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow, JV) 10-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow, JV) 10-8 (Fall 3:28)
160
Brycen Woodward (4-12) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Sean Simonson (Mullen) 24-12 won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 (Fall 0:48)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 (Dec 8-2)
160
Layton Lindner (10-15) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 23-5 won by major decision over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 (MD 11-3)
- Cons. Round 2 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 6-26 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow, JV) 4-12 (Dec 8-2)
- Cons. Semi - Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 18-14 won by decision over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow, JV) 10-15 (Dec 5-1)
170
Eli Powers (4-13) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 (Fall 2:32)
- Cons. Round 1 - Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 won by fall over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) 3-29 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 2 - Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 won by fall over Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) 16-15 (Fall 2:17)
- Cons. Round 3 - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 21-21 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 (Fall 2:22)
195
Hagen Campbell (5-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 26-1 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow, JV) 5-12 (Fall 1:54)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 20-15 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow, JV) 5-12 (Fall 3:35)
Sandhills-Thedford
113
Brodie Stengel (3-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Shutts (Hi-Line) 13-14 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 3-19 (Fall 0:49)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 3-19 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Brodey Hund (Hershey) 9-23 won by fall over Brodie Stengel (Sandhills-Thedford) 3-19 (Fall 0:27)
182
Reece Zutavern (25-0) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 25-0 won by fall over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 3-15 (Fall 0:36)
- Semifinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 25-0 won by decision over Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 20-6 (Dec 6-2)
- 1st Place Match - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 25-0 won by major decision over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Pats) 19-8 (MD 11-2)
195
Reed McFadden (19-6) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 19-6 won by fall over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 20-15 (Fall 0:55)
- Semifinal - Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 26-1 won by decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 19-6 (Dec 8-7)
- Cons. Semi - Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 19-6 won by major decision over Eric Halsted (Hershey) 10-17 (MD 10-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Gavin White (Sutherland) 32-1 won by decision over Reed McFadden (Sandhills-Thedford) 19-6 (Dec 13-7)
285
Brayton Branic (28-2) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by fall over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 0-13 (Fall 0:36)
- Round 2 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 5-12 (Fall 2:43)
- Round 3 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by fall over Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 17-23 (Fall 1:34)
- Round 4 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 (Fall 0:52)
- Round 5 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 (Dec 9-3)
South Loup
113
Dylan Handley (3-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-16 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Aidan Shutts (Hi-Line) 13-14 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-16 (Fall 4:25)
- Cons. Round 2 - Aden Bates (Hershey) 2-17 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-16 (Fall 1:37)
120
Logan Peterson (22-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 won by fall over Dominic Kyle (Overton) 15-11 (Fall 4:37)
- Semifinal - Dayton Gipe (Sandhills Valley) 23-0 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 (Fall 1:17)
- Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 won by decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 (Dec 5-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 won by decision over Cauy Morgan (Sutherland) 31-5 (Dec 2-1)
132
Carson Mason (18-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 18-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 28-3 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 18-14 (Fall 5:35)
- Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 18-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow, JV) 11-7 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 18-14 (Dec 6-3)
138
Dawson Doggett (14-18) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 6-5 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 14-18 (Fall 1:17)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 14-18 won by decision over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 4-25 (Dec 7-5)
- Cons. Round 2 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 won by decision over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 14-18 (Dec 9-4)
145
Talon Crago (13-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 13-17 won by fall over Ayden Moore (Hi-Line) 11-12 (Fall 5:52)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Cook (Sutherland) 37-5 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 13-17 (Fall 0:20)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 13-17 (Fall 2:56)
152
Colby Streit (14-18) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 won by fall over Nate Redwine (Hi-Line) 7-18 (Fall 0:31)
- Quarterfinal - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 29-6 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 (Fall 0:33)
- Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 won by fall over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 1-30 (Fall 1:30)
- Cons. Round 3 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow, JV) 10-8 (Fall 3:28)
- Cons. Semi - Joseph French (Axtell) 13-10 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 14-18 (Fall 3:36)
170
Lila Bloomer (4-12) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 won by major decision over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-12 (MD 13-1)
- Cons. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Leonardo Guzman (Palmer) 21-21 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-12 (Fall 0:39)
170
Rio Remund (17-14) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow, JV) 4-13 (Fall 2:32)
- Quarterfinal - Triston Stearns (Brady) 26-7 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 (Fall 2:48)
- Cons. Round 2 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 won by fall over Anthony Ziegenbein (Plainview) 1-12 (Fall 1:32)
- Cons. Round 3 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 (Fall 0:47)
- Cons. Semi - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 (Fall 1:24)
220
Clay Witthuhn (16-16) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 won by fall over Tel Kvanvig (Mullen) 15-10 (Fall 1:35)
- Semifinal - Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 11-9 won by decision over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 won by major decision over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 (MD 12-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Gavin Barela (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-10 won by decision over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 (Dec 3-2)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
106
Navarre Plagmann (7-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kaden Thompson (Hershey) 27-5 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-13 (Fall 1:23)
- Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Shaner (Brady) 9-20 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-13 (Fall 1:55)
126
Ethan Atkins (15-12) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jordan Mosel (Plainview) 18-12 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-12 (Fall 2:44)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-12 won by fall over Daylon Weekly (Sandhills Valley) 0-2 (Fall 1:30)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-12 (Fall 4:40)
138
Reece Jones (19-14) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow, JV) 8-11 (Fall 1:26)
- Quarterfinal - Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 27-6 won by tech fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 (TF-1.5 5:28 (17-2))
- Cons. Round 2 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 won by decision over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 14-18 (Dec 9-4)
- Cons. Round 3 - Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 20-13 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 19-14 (MD 10-1)
145
Noah Bydlon (4-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Phelps (North Platte St. Pats) 19-19 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Round 1 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 13-17 (Fall 2:56)
- Cons. Round 3 - Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 won by major decision over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow, JV) 5-13 (MD 9-1)
- Cons. Semi - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 (Fall 0:43)
170
Ashton Nichols (10-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 won by major decision over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-12 (MD 13-1)
- Quarterfinal - Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 21-3 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 (Fall 1:21)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 won by fall over Tanner Drueke (Sutherland) 2-5 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Round 3 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-14 (Fall 0:47)
220
Aaron Hernandez (7-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 33-1 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 2 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 won by fall over Kaden Dady (Brady) 13-10 (Fall 2:28)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 16-16 won by major decision over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-17 (MD 12-4)
285
Brendon Hall (17-12) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 won by fall over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 21-12 (Fall 5:16)
- Round 2 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 won by fall over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 0-13 (Fall 0:16)
- Round 3 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 5-12 (Fall 3:04)
- Round 4 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 28-2 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 (Fall 0:52)
- Round 5 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-12 won by fall over Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 17-23 (Fall 1:41)
Twin Loup
106
Nolan Osborn (29-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup ) 29-3 won by fall over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 9-20 (Fall 1:41)
- Semifinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup ) 29-3 won by decision over Kaden Thompson (Hershey) 27-5 (Dec 6-0)
- 1st Place Match - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 28-0 won by major decision over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup ) 29-3 (MD 12-1)
113
David Switzer (18-13) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 26-3 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 (Fall 1:24)
- Cons. Round 2 - David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 won by fall over Aden Bates (Hershey) 2-17 (Fall 0:25)
- Cons. Semi - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 30-6 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup ) 18-13 (Fall 0:57)
113
Hector Estrada (12-18) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 30-6 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 (Fall 5:04)
- Cons. Round 2 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 won by fall over Brodey Hund (Hershey) 9-23 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Semi - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 won by fall over Aidan Shutts (Hi-Line) 13-14 (Fall 1:39)
- 3rd Place Match - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 30-6 won by tech fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup ) 12-18 (TF-1.5 3:07 (17-2))
120
Wyatt Olson (0-7) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 30-1 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup ) 0-7 (Fall 1:06)
- Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup ) 0-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Wryston Brell (Hi-Line) 6-6 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup ) 0-7 (Fall 2:47)
120
Ethan Kipp (22-9) place is unknown and scored 5.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Cauy Morgan (Sutherland) 31-5 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 (Fall 1:59)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow, JV) 11-22 (TF-1.5 3:26 (15-0))
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 won by fall over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 9-16 (Fall 1:32)
- Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 22-6 won by decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup ) 22-9 (Dec 5-4)
126
Garrett Keith (22-14) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 won by decision over David Lewis (Ansley-Litchfield) 10-16 (Dec 13-11)
- Semifinal - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 25-7 won by decision over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 (Dec 7-6)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-12 (Fall 4:40)
- 3rd Place Match - Jordan Mosel (Plainview) 18-12 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup ) 22-14 (Fall 1:17)
132
Keaton Dowse (18-15) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley-Litchfield) 11-21 (Fall 1:52)
- Quarterfinal - Jeremy Larson (Brady) 32-0 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 (Fall 1:06)
- Cons. Round 2 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 won by fall over erik rojas (Elm Creek) 9-21 (Fall 3:21)
- Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 27-6 won by decision over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup ) 18-15 (Dec 4-0)
145
Shawn Quandt (26-8) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 won by fall over Garrett Trampe (Elm Creek) 1-10 (Fall 0:39)
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 won by major decision over Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 23-12 (MD 10-0)
- Semifinal - Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 34-2 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Semi - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 4-4 (Fall 0:43)
- 3rd Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup ) 26-8 won by fall over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 19-11 (Fall 0:29)
170
Slate Micheel (30-6) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 won by fall over Anthony Ziegenbein (Plainview) 1-12 (Fall 0:21)
- Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 won by fall over Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) 16-15 (Fall 1:21)
- Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-3 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 (Dec 9-5)
- Cons. Semi - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 17-14 (Fall 1:24)
- 3rd Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 30-6 won by major decision over Triston Stearns (Brady) 26-7 (MD 9-1)
182
Garett Schneider (14-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 23-11 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup ) 14-19 (Fall 0:23)
- Cons. Round 1 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup ) 14-19 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 20-6 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup ) 14-19 (Fall)
