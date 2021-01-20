Broken Bow JV at Holdrege JV Quadrangular
JV 120
Treyton Hurlburt's place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kaden Clark (Minden) won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow ) (Fall 1:12)
- Round 2 - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Kaden Clark (Minden) (Fall 1:56)
Round 3 - Kaden Clark (Minden) won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow ) (Fall 1:59)
JV 132
Tallen Harrold's place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Corey Hanson (Holdrege) (Fall 1:29)
Round 3 - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Wyatt Meyers (McCook) (Fall 1:19)
JV 132B
Brody Ridder's place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Trey Wolf (Holdrege) (Fall 3:51)
- Round 3 - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Zac Lee (Minden) (Fall 3:22)
JV 138
Dakota Baum's place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Hayden Holt (Holdrege) won by decision over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow ) (Dec 4-1)
- Round 3 - Kaleb Feikert (McCook) won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow ) (Fall 2:18)
JV 138B
Jesse Gallian's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Zane Ivey (Holdrege) (Fall 3:30)
Round 2 - Trey Weaver (Holdrege) won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow ) (Fall 0:54)
JV 145
Gavin Wright's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jon Brais (Minden) won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow ) (Fall 3:00)
- Round 3 - Gavin Wright (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Harrison Skiles (Holdrege) (Fall 0:46)
JV 152
Brice Chaplin's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Carver Powers (Holdrege) won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow ) (Fall 1:35)
- Round 2 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Dalton Sinsel (Minden) (Fall 2:32)
- Round 3 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Layten Bortner (McCook) (Fall 0:45)
JV 170B
Brycen Woodward's place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Colby Teel (Minden) won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow ) (Fall 1:51)
- Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow ) won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow ) (Dec 7-6)
JV 170B
Layton Lindner's place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Colby Teel (Minden) won by fall over Layton Lindner (Broken Bow ) (Fall 3:05)
- Round 3 - Layton Lindner (Broken Bow ) won by decision over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow ) (Dec 7-6)
JV 170
Eli Powers's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Eli Powers (Broken Bow ) won by fall over Joe Lee (Minden) (Fall 1:59)
- Round 2 - Nelson Milks (Holdrege) won by decision over Eli Powers (Broken Bow ) (Dec 7-4)
- Round 3 - Eli Powers (Broken Bow ) received a bye () (Bye)
JV 195
Hagen Campbell's place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Zach Smith (Minden) won by decision over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow ) (Dec 3-1)
- Round 2 - Zach Smith (Minden) won by decision over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow ) (Dec 1-0)
