The Broken Bow wrestling team competed at the Aquinas Dual Invite on Jan. 9. The Indians ended finishing in second place to Aquinas Catholic. To get to the finals the Indians had a dramatic sudden death tie breaker vs David City. Broken Bow won due to less forfeits than the Scouts. Here is a list of all the area wrestling results from 1/9/21.
David City - Broken Bow
Guaranteed 1st place
Match #1 Round 1
Broken Bow defeated York 60-15
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Kadence Velde (York) Fall 1:56
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Hudson Holoch (York) Fall 5:18
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Koy Gieck (York) Fall 1:29
- 120 - Jesus Rodriguez (York) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Fall 3:52
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Thomas Ivey (York) Dec 7-3
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Kohen Dye (York) Fall 1:48
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) Dec 9-3
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Kobe Lyons (York) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 1:11
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Seth Erickson (York) Fall 4:49
- 182 - Kaden Lyons (York) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) Dec 6-1
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Peyton Albers (York) Fall 1:49
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Chase Cotton (York) Inj 2:37
Match #2 Round 2
Broken Bow defeated North Bend Central 81-0
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) over Dominic Conway (North Bend Central) Fall 1:53
- 120 - Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) over Ethan Norton (North Bend Central) Dec 6-5
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) over Zachary Mullally (North Bend Central) Fall 1:23
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Jaden Smith (North Bend Central) Fall 1:24
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Colin Rhynalds (North Bend Central) Fall 3:34
- 152 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over James Kirschenmann (North Bend Central) Fall 1:50
- 160 - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Jake Hunke (North Bend Central) Fall 1:38
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Wyatt Rangeloff (North Bend Central) Fall 0:54
- 182 - Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Demarius Bosveld (North Bend Central) Fall 3:10
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Landon Krenzer (North Bend Central) Fall 0:41
Match #3 Round 3
Broken Bow defeated David City 34-34 (Tie Breaker: forfeits: 0.0 vs. 1.0)
- 113 - Zach Bongers (David City) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) Dec 10-7
- 120 - Simon Schindler (David City) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Fall 4:40
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Ethan Zegers (David City) Fall 3:48
- 132 - Josh Spatz (David City) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) Fall 3:24
- 138 - Trey Garey (Broken Bow) over Braden Radford (David City) Fall 0:17
- 145 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Harley Eickmeier (David City) Dec 6-3
- 152 - Clayton Harris (David City) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Dec 6-1
- 160 - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Ty Cummings (David City) Fall 0:28
- 170 - Tre Daro (David City) over Max Denson (Broken Bow) Maj 15-5
- 182 - Dylan Vodicka (David City) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) Fall 1:29
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - James Escamilla (David City) over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) Fall 0:34
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Jake Ingwersen (David City) SV-1 3-1
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Keaton Kloke (David City) Maj 12-3
1st Place - Broken Bow
Guaranteed 2nd place
Match #1 1st Place Match
Aquinas Catholic defeated Broken Bow 41-26
- 120 - Zander Kavan (Aquinas Catholic) over Amarion McFarland (Broken Bow) Dec 9-6
- 126 - Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Noah Scott (Aquinas Catholic) over Schylar Campbell (Broken Bow) Dec 11-4
- 138 - Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) over Trey Garey (Broken Bow) Dec 3-0
- 145 - Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) Fall 5:14
- 152 - Jacob Moravec (Aquinas Catholic) over Jack Myers (Broken Bow) Dec 2-0
- 160 - Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 1:44
- 170 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Marcus Eickmeier (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 3:03
- 182 - Michael Andel (Aquinas Catholic) over Kaden Powers (Broken Bow) Fall 0:43
- 195 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Reilly Miller (Aquinas Catholic) Maj 14-5
- 220 - Coy Meysenburg (Aquinas Catholic) over Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) Fall 2:28
- 285 - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Grady Romshek (Aquinas Catholic) Maj 12-1
- 113 - Jakob Kavan (Aquinas Catholic) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (Broken Bow) TF 15-0
Amherst Invite
Anselmo-Merna
106
Tristan Olson (15-6) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 won by fall over Colby Strecker (Fullerton) 9-14 (Fall 1:37)
- Semifinal - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-5 won by major decision over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 (MD 11-2)
- Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 won by major decision over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 (MD 14-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 9-3 won by decision over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 (Dec 6-4)
113
Zane Druery (14-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 14-8 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-5 (Fall 1:11)
- Semifinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 14-4 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 14-8 (Fall 5:04)
- Cons. Semi - Aiden Shutts (Hi-Line) 10-10 won by decision over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 14-8 (Dec 6-4)
132
Jadon Wells (17-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 (Fall 5:59)
- Semifinal - Quentyn Frank (Amherst ) 23-0 won by fall over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 (Fall 1:31)
- Cons. Semi - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 won by decision over Hunter Perks (Cambridge) 12-13 (Dec 8-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 18-1 won by fall over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 (Fall 2:08)
132
Caden Coufal (2-8) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 won by decision over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-8 (Dec 7-3)
- Cons. Round 1 - Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Drew Freeze (Amherst JV) 2-2 won by major decision over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-8 (MD 11-3)
138
Bryce Schmidt (21-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by fall over Thomas Johnson (Neligh-Oakdale) 0-5 (Fall 0:31)
- Quarterfinal - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 (Fall 4:30)
- Semifinal - Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 17-4 won by fall over Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 (Fall 4:33)
- Cons. Semi - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by decision over Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 15-10 (Dec 5-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by decision over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 (Dec 7-3)
145
Tyce Porter (20-7) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 20-7 won by fall over Harley Gray (Medicine Valley) 3-19 (Fall 1:29)
- Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 20-7 won by decision over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-8 (Dec 10-4)
- Semifinal - Bode Wortman (Plainview) 12-6 won by decision over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 20-7 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Semi - Christian Wick (Amherst ) 15-6 won by decision over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 20-7 (Dec 9-6)
152
Zane Kreikemeier (17-9) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 17-9 won by fall over Josh Gage (Medicine Valley) 7-15 (Fall 2:33)
- Quarterfinal - Devon Tunender (Plainview) 13-6 won by fall over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 17-9 (Fall 0:41)
- Cons. Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 17-9 won by fall over Nate Redwine (Hi-Line) 5-11 (Fall 0:25)
- Cons. Round 3 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 17-9 won by major decision over Trenton Custard (Southwest) 7-9 (MD 9-0)
- Cons. Semi - Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 4-1 won by major decision over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 17-9 (MD 9-1)
170
Tayte Thornton (6-11) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 6-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale) 11-7 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 6-11 (Fall 0:32)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 6-11 won by fall over Luke Palmer (Amherst ) 1-7 (Fall 4:29)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 6-11 (Fall 1:45)
182
Sebastian Younes (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brody Bogard (Amherst ) 19-6 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-10 (Fall 0:42)
- Cons. Round 1 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Cole Downey (Southwest) 19-5 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-10 (Fall 1:38)
195
Sid Miller (17-6) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 17-6 won by fall over Aspen Henderson (Medicine Valley) 3-17 (Fall 1:22)
- Semifinal - Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 17-4 won by decision over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 17-6 (Dec 10-7)
- Cons. Semi - Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 17-6 won by decision over Ty Engel (Fullerton) 17-9 (Dec 3-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Colton Horne (Doniphan Trumbull) 15-4 won by fall over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 17-6 (Fall 4:33)
Arcadia/Loup City
120
Ty Greenland (9-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City ) 9-9 won by fall over Gavin Hammond (Southwest) 4-14 (Fall 0:59)
- Quarterfinal - Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City ) 9-9 won by fall over Carter VanPelt (Southwest) 14-13 (Fall 5:05)
- Semifinal - Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 19-0 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City ) 9-9 (Fall 1:02)
- Cons. Semi - Cody Booth (Neligh-Oakdale) 5-6 won by fall over Ty Greenland (Arcadia/Loup City ) 9-9 (Fall 1:48)
126
Kaden Reeves (4-4) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Reeves (Arcadia/Loup City ) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 13-4 won by fall over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia/Loup City ) 4-4 (Fall 0:43)
- Cons. Round 2 - Kaden Reeves (Arcadia/Loup City ) 4-4 won by fall over Matt Morgan (Cambridge) 3-17 (Fall 1:51)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 won by fall over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia/Loup City ) 4-4 (Fall 0:16)
138
Logan Gregory (10-6) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 won by fall over Owen Stokebrand (Amherst JV) 0-3 (Fall 2:57)
- Quarterfinal - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 won by decision over Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 15-10 (Dec 13-9)
- Semifinal - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 28-3 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Semi - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 (MD 15-6)
- 3rd Place Match - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by decision over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 (Dec 7-3)
145
Jaxson Kusek (10-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-8 won by fall over Levi Schroeder (Kenesaw) 2-10 (Fall 1:00)
- Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 20-7 won by decision over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-8 (Dec 10-4)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-8 won by fall over Ben Mcgee (Amherst JV) 2-4 (Fall 3:36)
- Cons. Round 3 - Tyler Ellis (Southwest) 16-13 won by fall over Jaxson Kusek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-8 (Fall 4:01)
152
Tryon Calleroz (18-1) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 18-1 won by fall over Bryce Reiners (Hi-Line) 0-6 (Fall 0:47)
- Quarterfinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 18-1 won by fall over Tye Stanton (Cambridge) 8-10 (Fall 0:56)
- Semifinal - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 18-1 won by fall over Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 4-1 (Fall 5:38)
1st Place Match - Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 26-0 won by decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 18-1 (Dec 7-4)
160
Chase Stieb (15-2) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-10 (Fall 1:09)
- Semifinal - Brett Tryon (Southwest) 21-7 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 (Dec 5-4)
- Cons. Semi - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 won by fall over Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 11-8 (Fall 2:46)
- 3rd Place Match - Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst ) 19-5 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 (Dec 8-4)
170
Ethan Krzycki (6-6) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Christian Thompson (Cambridge) 7-9 won by decision over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 (Dec 7-1)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 6-11 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-8 (Fall 0:56)
- 3rd Place Match - Christian Thompson (Cambridge) 7-9 won by decision over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 (Dec 5-3)
182
Brandon Placzek (6-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 11-8 won by fall over Brandon Placzek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-7 (Fall 1:01)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Placzek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Ervin (Cambridge) 15-8 won by fall over Brandon Placzek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-7 (Fall 2:03)
195
Jacob Kuszak (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Riley Gallaway (Amherst ) 16-6 won by fall over Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-4 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Round 1 - Ty Engel (Fullerton) 17-9 won by fall over Jacob Kuszak (Arcadia/Loup City ) 3-4 (Fall 4:51)
220
Chase Lewandowski (5-7) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 14-7 won by fall over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia/Loup City ) 5-7 (Fall 5:31)
- Cons. Round 1 - Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia/Loup City ) 5-7 won by fall over Jerrod Land (Fullerton) 11-12 (Fall 2:43)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 won by decision over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia/Loup City ) 5-7 (Dec 4-2)
220
Cameron Russell (7-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-5 (Fall 0:48)
- Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-5 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-11 (Fall 3:50)
- Cons. Semi - Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 14-7 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-5 (Fall 0:43)
285
Liam Heil (10-4) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst ) 10-4 won by decision over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-4 (Dec 5-1)
- Cons. Semi - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-4 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 4-7 (Fall 4:30)
- 3rd Place Match - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-4 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 (Fall 1:38)
285
Luke Heil (0-3) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst ) 10-4 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 0-3 (Fall 0:51)
- Cons. Round 1 - Luke Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 0-3 (Fall 0:23)
South Loup
113
Dylan Handley (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 14-8 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-5 (Fall 1:11)
- Cons. Round 1 - Mitchel Stritt (Southwest) 12-16 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-5 (Fall 2:07)
120
Logan Peterson (13-3) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3 won by fall over Kegan Payne (Neligh-Oakdale) 3-5 (Fall 5:44)
- Semifinal - Caleb Bivainis (Amherst ) 12-7 won by decision over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Semi - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3 won by fall over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 6-10 (Fall 2:11)
- 3rd Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 13-3 won by fall over Cody Booth (Neligh-Oakdale) 5-6 (Fall 1:41)
132
Carson Mason (11-10) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 won by decision over Caden Coufal (Anselmo-Merna) 2-8 (Dec 7-3)
- Quarterfinal - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 17-7 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 (Fall 5:59)
- Cons. Round 2 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 won by fall over Will Belz (Kenesaw) 0-8 (Fall 2:18)
- Cons. Round 3 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 won by fall over Bryce Wolfe (Medicine Valley) 5-16 (Fall 2:01)
- Cons. Semi - Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 18-1 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 11-10 (Fall 1:59)
145
Talon Crago (10-10) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-10 won by fall over Ayden Moore (Hi-Line) 9-9 (Fall 3:50)
- Quarterfinal - Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 22-5 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-10 (Fall 1:00)
- Cons. Round 2 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-10 won by fall over Jacob Henery (Neligh-Oakdale) 2-12 (Fall 4:58)
- Cons. Round 3 - Christian Wick (Amherst ) 15-6 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-10 (Fall 1:28)
145
Colby Streit (5-13) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Christian Wick (Amherst ) 15-6 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 5-13 (Fall 1:05)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ben Mcgee (Amherst JV) 2-4 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 5-13 (Fall 1:38)
160
Lila Bloomer (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-2 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-10 (Fall 1:09)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Pooschke (Overton ) 4-18 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 4-10 (Fall 2:19)
170
Rio Remund (11-8) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-8 won by fall over Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst JV) 8-8 (Fall 0:46)
- Semifinal - Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 12-2 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-8 (Fall 1:20)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City ) 6-6 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-8 (Fall 0:56)
220
Clay Witthuhn (7-13) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-5 (Fall 0:48)
- Semifinal - Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 17-8 won by decision over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 won by decision over Chase Lewandowski (Arcadia/Loup City ) 5-7 (Dec 4-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 14-7 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 7-13 (Fall 4:41)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
106
Navarre Plagmann (6-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 19-0 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 (Fall 0:31)
- Cons. Round 2 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 won by fall over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 2-7 (Fall 1:37)
- Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 15-6 won by major decision over Navarre Plagmann (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-9 (MD 14-0)
113
Clark Padrnos (14-4) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 14-4 won by decision over Mitchel Stritt (Southwest) 12-16 (Dec 10-9)
- Semifinal - Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 14-4 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 14-8 (Fall 5:04)
1st Place Match - Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 15-3 won by decision over Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 14-4 (Dec 5-2)
126
Ethan Atkins (12-8) placed 4th and scored 10.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jordan Mosel (Plainview) 11-7 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 (Fall 1:35)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 won by fall over Kaden Reeves (Arcadia/Loup City ) 4-4 (Fall 0:16)
- Cons. Semi - Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 won by tech fall over Griffin Claussen (Neligh-Oakdale) 5-4 (TF-1.5 3:21 (16-1))
- 3rd Place Match - Ian Hughes (Amherst ) 10-8 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-8 (Fall 0:57)
138
Reece Jones (15-10) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 won by decision over Seth Tunender (Plainview) 5-11 (Dec 15-9)
- Quarterfinal - Bryce Schmidt (Anselmo-Merna) 21-5 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 (Fall 4:30)
- Cons. Round 2 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 won by fall over Owen Stokebrand (Amherst JV) 0-3 (Fall 1:43)
- Cons. Round 3 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 won by major decision over Ashton Higgins (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-13 (MD 14-6)
Cons. Semi - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-6 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 15-10 (MD 15-6)
170
Ashton Nichols (6-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 12-2 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-10 (Fall 1:24)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst JV) 8-8 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-10 (Fall 0:25)
220
Aaron Hernandez (5-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 17-8 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-11 (Fall 3:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City ) 7-5 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 5-11 (Fall 3:50)
285
Brendon Hall (10-10) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 won by fall over Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 4-7 (Fall 3:18)
- Semifinal - Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 18-9 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Semi - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 won by fall over Luke Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 0-3 (Fall 0:23)
- 3rd Place Match - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City ) 10-4 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 10-10 (Fall 1:38)
Ogallala Duals
Match #1 Round 1
Mullen defeated Alliance 33-27
- 106 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Tory Picket Pin (Alliance) over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) Fall 2:25
- 120 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Tyler Cotton (Alliance) Fall 0:54
- 126 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (Alliance) Fall 5:46
- 132 - Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) Dec 5-2
- 138 - Zane Stoike (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Double Forfeit
- 152 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Asa Johnson (Alliance) Dec 5-3
- 160 - Philip Halstead (Alliance) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) Fall 1:41
- 170 - Owen Thorberg (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 182 - Double Forfeit
- 195 - Double Forfeit
- 220 - Matthias Benzel (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Round 2
Sidney defeated Mullen 46-27
- 113 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Double Forfeit
- 126 - Austin Munier (Sidney) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Matthew Cabbage (Sidney) Fall 3:03
- 138 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Colby Langley (Sidney) Fall 3:53
- 145 - Jordan Ruiz (Sidney) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 160 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) over Cauyer Glanz (Sidney) Dec 5-2
- 170 - Logan Borgman (Sidney) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) Fall 0:37
- 182 - Dietrich Lecher (Sidney) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Riley Christensen (Sidney) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Brandon Lock (Sidney) over Isaac Welch (Mullen) Maj 13-5
- 106 - Chance Houser (Sidney) over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) Fall 0:54
Match #3 Round 3
Chadron defeated Mullen 39-24
- 120 - Braden Underwood (Chadron) over Eli Paxton (Mullen) Dec 10-8
- 126 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) over Fia Rasmussen (Chadron) Fall 1:28
- 132 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 - Double Forfeit
- 145 - Dalton Stewart (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) Fall 4:20
- 160 - Rhett Cullers (Chadron) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) Fall 5:18
- 170 - Sawyer Haag (Chadron) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) Fall 0:34
- 182 - Kade Waggener (Chadron) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Double Forfeit
- 220 - Double Forfeit
- 285 - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Isaac Welch (Mullen) Fall 3:37
- 106 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Uzziah Schwartz (Chadron) Fall 1:00
Match #4 Consolation Bracket
Bridgeport defeated Mullen 54-24
- 126 - Chance Cooper (Bridgeport) over Chase Gracey (Mullen) Fall 0:47
- 132 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Zeth Douglas (Bridgeport) Fall 2:27
- 138 - Damien Bell (Bridgeport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Edgar Perez (Bridgeport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) Fall 3:48
- 160 - Steven Menke (Bridgeport) over Sean Simonson (Mullen) Fall 1:29
- 170 - Martin Cruz (Bridgeport) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) Fall 0:49
- 182 - Curtis Jackson (Bridgeport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Double Forfeit
- 220 - Anthony Staman (Bridgeport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 106 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Harrison Barnette (Bridgeport) Fall 1:00
- 120 - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #5 7th Place Match
Mullen defeated Gordon-Rushville 40-30
- 132 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) over Robert Reina (Gordon-Rushville) Maj 14-6
- 138 - Aydon McDonald (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 145 - Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) over Drake Brewer (Gordon-Rushville) Fall 0:37
- 160 - Sean Simonson (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 - Tegan Snyder (Gordon-Rushville) over Owen Thorberg (Mullen) Fall 0:18
- 182 - Taylon Pascoe (Gordon-Rushville) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 - Double Forfeit
- 220 - Double Forfeit
- 285 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) over Jacob Kiever (Gordon-Rushville) Fall 3:03
- 106 - Carter Haesler (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Traiton Starr (Gordon-Rushville) over Chase Gracey (Mullen) Fall 1:06
