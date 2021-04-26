Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 65F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.