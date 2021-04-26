On April 26 Wyatt Woodward of Broken Bow High School signed his letter of intent to bowl at Peru State College next year.
When asked about what the process was like being recruited by Peru State, Woodward stated he went on a college visit to the school not necessarily thinking about bowling. He visited the school for the academics and found out they had a bowling team, peaking his interest to continue something he enjoys doing.
Woodward said that it took a lot of practice to get to the point of being able to bowl collegiality. He stated he started taking bowling seriously around age 13.
Throughout high school, Woodward was a part of the Broken Bow Bowling Club. This past year they finished as State Runner-Ups.
For more information on the signing check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
