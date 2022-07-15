Ranch wife tails
Finding your gift
By Meghan g’schwind
Have you ever had one of those ordinary, mundane days where you trudge through daily tasks and try not to think about having to do it all again tomorrow and the next day and the next day....but then one little thing lights a spark and changes your whole outlook? I had one of those days recently. It was like any other day at work, but then I got to do that one thing that sets my soul on fire and it reminded me of why I’m here on this earth.
I regularly listen to a cowboy Christian podcast and the theme of the sermons lately has been finding and using your God-given gifts. I’ve been taking a look at my life and trying to figure out what my gifts might be. There are many things that I like doing: cooking, taking road trips, reading a good book. And there are a few things that I love doing: riding my horse, working cows and spending time with my family. But there is only one thing that truly sets my soul on fire and is what I consider my gift.
One of the most difficult things about finding your gift is to recognize what it is. It seems like most times it’s something you think is too small or insignificant. Maybe you think it’s even a little silly. It could be that singing is your gift, but you don’t ever sing for money or even do it in front of people. But when you’ve had a long day and you’re in the shower, belting it out is just what you need to feel better. Maybe your gift is growing things. When you plant a seed, the joy you feel when the sprout pokes through the ground is unrivaled. Sometimes our gifts are just as simple as that.
The other hard part about figuring out our gifts is what to do with them. Some people are blessed enough to make a living doing the thing that they are most passionate about, but that’s not the case for everyone. It seems like our society pushes us to make money from everything we do, create small businesses and sell anything we create. But can’t we use our gifts for something besides money? Can we give our gifts in exchange for helping someone who is struggling instead?
I invite you to take a hard look at your life and try to think about what you’re truly passionate about. Nothing is too big or too small. Then try to work that into your life as much as you can. It may just be singing in the shower every day, or it may be a complete career change. Either way, we could all benefit from using our gifts.
