Sandhills-Thedford vs Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna vs South Loup
South vs Sandhills-Thedford
Broken Bow vs Aquinas Catholic
152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Ethan Schmid (AQCA) (Dec 4-0)
160: Nolan Eller (AQCA) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:04)
170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Marcus Eickmeier (AQCA) (Fall 0:00)
182: Michael Andel (AQCA) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 1:21)
195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Paul Buresh (AQCA) (MD 11-1)
220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Reilly Miller (AQCA) (Fall 2:00)
285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Coy Meysenburg (AQCA) (Fall 1:30)
106: Grady Romshek (AQCA) over Chauncey Watson (BRBO) (Dec 7-3)
113: Jakob Kavan (AQCA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 11-1)
120: Zander Kavan (AQCA) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 4:00)
126: Zach Zitek (AQCA) over Cyrus Wells (BRBO) (Dec 9-4)
132: Noah Scott (AQCA) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Fall 5:00)
138: Hunter Vandenberg (AQCA) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (MD 9-0)
145: Christopher Nickolite (AQCA) over Connor Wells (BRBO) (Dec 7-0)
- Aquinas wins dual 41-25
