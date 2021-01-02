Sandhills-Thedford vs Anselmo-Merna

     
     
     
     
 
 
   
 
 
   
     
 
 
   
     
 
 
   
     
     
     
     
   

Anselmo-Merna vs South Loup

 

South vs Sandhills-Thedford

 

Broken Bow vs Aquinas Catholic

152: Jack Myers (BRBO) over Ethan Schmid (AQCA) (Dec 4-0)

160: Nolan Eller (AQCA) over Zackary Gaffney (BRBO) (Fall 1:04)

170: Max Denson (BRBO) over Marcus Eickmeier (AQCA) (Fall 0:00)

182: Michael Andel (AQCA) over Kaden Powers (BRBO) (Fall 1:21)

195: Lathan Duda (BRBO) over Paul Buresh (AQCA) (MD 11-1)

220: Keifer Anderson (BRBO) over Reilly Miller (AQCA) (Fall 2:00)

285: Sawyer Bumgarner (BRBO) over Coy Meysenburg (AQCA) (Fall 1:30)

106: Grady Romshek (AQCA) over Chauncey Watson (BRBO) (Dec 7-3)

113: Jakob Kavan (AQCA) over Wilson Cucul Tzin (BRBO) (MD 11-1)

120: Zander Kavan (AQCA) over Amarion McFarland (BRBO) (Fall 4:00)

126: Zach Zitek (AQCA) over Cyrus Wells (BRBO) (Dec 9-4)

132: Noah Scott (AQCA) over Schylar Campbell (BRBO) (Fall 5:00)

138: Hunter Vandenberg (AQCA) over Trey Garey (BRBO) (MD 9-0)

145: Christopher Nickolite (AQCA) over Connor Wells (BRBO) (Dec 7-0)

- Aquinas wins dual 41-25

Recommended for you